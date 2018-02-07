Unplog technology to improve relationships

“Unplug the Tech Drug” is Alexia Hatton’s STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event Project with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Alexia is a junior at Firth High School.

Asked how she came up with the idea of unplugging the technology drug, Hatton said, “It was because of a Christmas family party we had two years ago. My grandpa said, ‘I want all of you to put your phones in this basket so we can play games together.’

“My cousins and I were so mad,” she said.

“It was stressful, but good,” Hatton said. “The next Christmas, we were aware it was going to happen, so we were not as upset. We should not be so addicted.”

Having decided on her topic, she did some research.

"People with a technology addition often have a 'fear of missing out' (FOMO) anxiety," she said. "Technology addiction affects communities and relationships."

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, Feb. 8, edition of the Morning News.