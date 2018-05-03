Upcoming road work in Blackfoot

The City of Blackfoot awarded $870 thousand to Gale Lim Construction, a local firm, to repair and replace ballast, curbs and sidewalks on six roads. The contract was granted on

April 25.

Gale Lim has until May 10 deliver an assurity bond to the city. After the bond is posted, the firm can choose when it will begin work. Once it does start, it must complete the work within 60 days.

The six road slated for repair are the following:

▪ Doud Street by RISE Fitness, between W. Bridge Street and Wilson Avenue: work on ballast, curbs and sidewalks.

▪ Wildrose Lane near Jensen Grove, between Lakeside Drive and Lilac Street: work on ballast, curbs and sidewalks.

▪ SE Main Street by Courthouse Square, between Judicial and South Streets: work on ballast and curbs.

▪ Louella Street between Cedar and Lilac Streets: work on ballast and curbs.

▪ Parsons Street between Lilac Street and Airport Road: work on ballast and curbs.

▪ Clark Drive west of Stalker Elementary School, 480 feet of road south of the intersection with W. Center Street: work on ballast and curbs.

Read the entire article in the print edition of the Morning News.