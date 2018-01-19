Used car dealer set to open in Blackfoot

A new business named 21st Century Auto Sales will be opening in early February at the corner of Meridian street and Parkway drive. Bryan and Stephanie Mitchell and Shane and Angel Anderson are the owners.

Bryan Mitchell was the finance manager of 20th Century Ford before he retired. Shane Anderson was the assistant sales manager. Anderson left after the sale of the dealership to the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group to pursue the opportunity to start 21st Century Auto with Mitchell. They chose their business name in honor of their former employer.

Construction of their building is nearing completion. The front facade is now finished and the marquee signs have just been installed. The inside of the offices are still swarmed by contractors. Mitchell hopes that construction will be finished in time to open by their projected opening date of Feb. 1.

The Mitchells and Andersons want to recreate the atmosphere they remember from 20th Century Ford, where customers could sit down and relax while buying a car - or could just drop by to say hello. "High-pressure sales - that's not us," said Anderson. "We probably lost some sales at 20th Century because we wouldn't pressure customers, but that's not how we did business."

"We will offer everything one needs to buy a vehicle, including financing and extended warranties," Mitchell added.

Read the full story in the Jan. 20 edition of the Morning News.