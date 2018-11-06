Veterans' Assembly at Firth on Thursday

The Firth Veterans' Assembly will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Firth High School Gymnasium, 101 N. Park Ave. in Firth. Prelude music played by the Community Orchestra begins at 9:30 a.m. The assembly starts at 10 a.m.

Staff Sergeant Tyler Moser is the featured speaker. A 2003 Firth High School graduate, he served an initial six-year enlistment with the U.S. Air Force where he was attached to the 169th Intelligence squadron performing duties as an airborne cryptologic linguist. After his first enlistment, SSG Moser made a service switch to the U.S. Army and is attached to the 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group out of Utah.

He currently serves as a "Special Operations Team—Alpha" (SOT-A) and is the Deputy Operations Chief for a signals intelligence cell for the Northern Command.

