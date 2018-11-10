Veterans speak to Stoddard Elementary

The term "Got your 6" was introduced to Stoddard Elementary students during their veterans' assembly on Friday.

"Got your 6" is another way of saying "Got your back" since 6 is opposite 12 on a watch dial or plane formation.

Second and third grade Boy Scouts brought in the U.S. and Idaho State Flags. One scout led the Pledge of Allegiance.

When asked how many students had family members who served in the military, almost three-quarters of them raised their hands.

Three veterans spoke about their jobs in the military.

