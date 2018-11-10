Veterans speak to Stoddard Elementary

Second and third grade Boy Scouts brought in the flags and led the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the veterans' assembly at Stoddard Elementary on Friday. This howitzer was parked on the Stoddard Elementary blacktop on Friday as part of the veterans' assembly. Students were able to climb on board. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jim Roeder spoke about training soldiers in the operation of the M41 Abrams Battle Tank during the veterans' assembly at Stoddard Elementary on Friday. James Savage was in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He was a combat engineer specializing in building bridges across some famous rivers. He spoke to students at Stoddard Elementary during the veterans' assembly on Friday. Brad Overmeyer was a medic in the U.S. Air Force. He spoke to students at Stoddard Elementary during the veterans' assembly on Friday. Second and third grade Boy Scouts brought in the flags and led the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the veterans' assembly at Stoddard Elementary on Friday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Saturday, November 10, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The term "Got your 6" was introduced to Stoddard Elementary students during their veterans' assembly on Friday.
"Got your 6" is another way of saying "Got your back" since 6 is opposite 12 on a watch dial or plane formation.
Second and third grade Boy Scouts brought in the U.S. and Idaho State Flags. One scout led the Pledge of Allegiance.
When asked how many students had family members who served in the military, almost three-quarters of them raised their hands.
Three veterans spoke about their jobs in the military.
The article can be read in the Saturday, Nov. 10, edition of the Morning News.

Category: