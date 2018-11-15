Volleyball tournament and food drive Saturday

The Blackfoot Broncos Athletic Booster Club is holding a tournament and food drive on Saturday, November 17 at Blackfoot High School. All food and and donations will go to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry.

Team registration will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The tournament format will be double elimination for six person teams.

Registration costs are $60 per team or $30 and 10 cans of food.

Teams can also pre-register by contacting Jeff Anderson at (208) 221-2845 or Shorty83210@yahoo.com.