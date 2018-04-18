Volunteers Recognized

The Bingham County Volunteer Council (BCVC) held its annual volunteer recognition event on Tuesday afternoon. It was hosted at City Hall in Blackfoot and 15 volunteers were acknowledged for their service to the community.

The ceremony was held in the City Council Chambers where almost every seat was full. The affair began with an introduction by Traci Hebdon, the Chair of the BCVC.

"I am pleased at the turnout today," Hebdon said. "This is a time when we recognize some of the many faces of our volunteers."

Hebdon continued: "We're very lucky here. This is a very giving community and when volunteers are needed, the people in the community rally and make things happen."

Service Recognition Day

Bingham County Commissioner Ladd Carter and Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll then took over at the front of the room. Carroll addressed the audience and read all the joint proclamation which named April 17 as Service Recognition Day in Blackfoot and Bingham County. Both Carter and Carroll signed the document, making it official.

Service Organizations

Hebdon introduced representatives for the service organizations present at the event. Spokesmen gave short presentations of the work of their service groups, including: Scott Smith of the Bingham Crisis Center (BCC); Barb Parris and Shirley Goodyear of the Children's Community Christmas Project (CCCP); Lee Hammett of the Community Dinner Table & Food Pantry (CDT); Ray Matsurra of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Public Affairs; Dick Lindsay of JustServe.org; Cara Fitzgerald of the Blackfoot Senior Center (BSC); and Traci Hebdon of the SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA).

Several representatives of local law enforcement, fire and emergency response agencies were also present. Hebdon attempted to draw some of them forward but they insisted on staying in the audience and letting the volunteers have the limelight.

"Police Chief Asmus," Hebdon asked, "won't you come up and say a few words?"

"No," he replied. "We're just here to support out volunteers."

Volunteer Awards

Three types of volunteer award were given: a team award for efforts by a group of volunteers, seven volunteer of the year awards, and one lifetime achievement award. When the awards were given out, the name of the person who nominated the volunteer was announced as well as the person presenting the award.

The team award was given to the thrift store volunteers for the BCC: Glenda Christiansen, Kent Christiansen, Tresa Durfee, Izzy Gardner, Janet Gardner, Jeff Gardner and Natalie Walker. They were nominated by Glenda Christiansen. The award was presented by Dixie Chapman of BCC.

The recipients of the individual volunteer of the year awards were: Dixie Chapman (BCC), nominated and presented by Matsurra (LDS) and Smith (BCC); John Johnson, nominated and presented by Martha Ritchie (BCC); Richie (BCC), nominated and presented by Jeanine Vanderslide (CDT); Jeanie Potter and Ruth Jonas, BCS and Meals on Wheels, nominated and presented by Fitzgerald (BSC); Parris (CCCP), nominated and presented by Orinda Newman (SEICAA); Lynn Michelsen, nominated by Hebdon (SEICAA) and presented by Hebdon and Newman (SEICAA).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Bruce Grimmett, for his years of volunteer work at the animal shelter. He was nominated and presented by Amanda Covering.

On the lighter side

Carter and Carroll were were momentarily delayed at the start of their portion of the event because neither had the proclamation in hand. There was a brief wait while the text was brought to them. During the wait, the Mayor spotted the refreshments table for the first time, with the remark: "Wow — I just saw the cookies!"

Carroll did all of the speaking and the reading of the proclamation. Carter had little opportunity to do more than sign the document. When Carter returned to his seat, Lee Hammett of the Community Dinner Table and leaned over and whispered so the whole room could hear: "That's the easiest presentation I think you've ever made!"

As the event broke up, someone pointed out that it was the birthday of volunteer award-winner Barb Parris, so the celebration ended with singing her "Happy Birthday."