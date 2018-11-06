Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Morning News
Weather info for Blackfoot
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
Send Us Your Event
Civic Corner
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place A Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
TV Week
Videos
Games
Daily Crossword
Sodoku
Trending Now
Voters line up to vote
Polls open at 8 a.m.
Idaho Falls McDonald's robber arrested in Bingham County
You are here
Home
» Voters line up to vote
Voters line up to vote
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
Polls are open today until 8 p.m.
Category:
Hot Topics
Poll
What do you call Blackfoot's main recreational area?
Choices
Jensen Grove
Jensen's Grove
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 Morning News | 34 North Ash P.O. Box 70 | Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 | Phone: (208) 785-1100 | Fax: (208) 785-4239
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of Blackfoot Morning News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password