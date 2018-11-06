Voters line up to vote

Voters at Rockford 12 and Pingree 18 line up to vote on Tuesday. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. today. Doing their civic duty at Rockford 12.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Polls are open today until 8 p.m.

