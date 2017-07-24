Walk with a Doc on Saturday

Walk with a Doc is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. In Blackfoot, the walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the shelter at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot.

Walk with a Doc is scheduled at noon on Monday, Aug. 14, at Jensen Grove. This walking program is for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle.

Organizers of this program in Blackfoot are Dr. Chris Heatherton, who practices family medicine, and Dr. Gary Ullery, internal medicine and pediatrics.

