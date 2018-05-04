Wapello 5K color run takes off on Monday

The Wapello Elementary 5K color run twill last from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, at Jensen Grove. The color run is free for all participants. Color cups will be sold at the pavilion at Jensen Grove near the basketball court.

A raffle is scheduled for the first time this year. In years past, a silent auction has has taken place.

A Disc Jockey (DJ) of Star 98 will be on hand to announce the raffles and keep things moving.

"There are more than 45 chances to win a prize," Wapello PTA member Adrian Baker said. "The raffle tickets are $5 and $10 each."

