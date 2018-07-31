Weather Service issues fire warning

Everyone knows that the fire hazard is high right now, but the National Weather Service (NWS) has made it official. The NWS Pocatello office has issued a "Red Flag" warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. The warning covers most eastern Idaho counties, including Bingham, Bannock, Bonneville, Caribou, Butte, Jefferson, Madison, and several others.

With a predicted thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, relative humidity of less than 15 percent and gusty winds up to 30 mph on the Snake River Plain, any fires that start will spread quickly.

A NWS "Red Flag" warning means that "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly."

In the meantime, the valley of the Snake River continues to be smokey due to the large Sharps fire outside of Carey and additional blazes burning to the southwest in Nevada. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has rated the air quality as moderate between Pocatello and Idaho Falls. It grades to unhealthy heading west on Highways 26 and 20 approaching Craters of the Moon, Carey and Bellevue due to smoke.

Moderate air quality can cause discomfort for people with impaired respiratory function. Unhealthy air quality can cause respiratory distress even for healthy people.