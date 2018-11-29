The Week 2, Idaho State Girls Basketball Media Poll has been released and the results are as follows: Week 2 Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Nov. 27, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (7) 5-0 43 1

2. Eagle (2) 5-0 38 2

T-3. Meridian 3-0 20 5

T-3. Lake City 3-1 20 4

5. Boise 4-2 14 3

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (7) 4-0 41 1

2. Middleton (1) 4-0 32 2

3. Minico 6-0 21 4

4. Bonneville 4-0 20 3

5. Mountain Home 6-0 10 -

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (9) 4-0 45 1

2. Sugar-Salem 2-1 33 T-2

3. Snake River 3-0 25 T-2

4. Parma 3-1 14 4

5. Gooding 4-0 13 -

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 3-0 45 1

2. Ririe 3-1 29 2

3. Firth 4-0 26 3

4. Grangeville 4-0 13 -

5. Melba 4-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 3-0 35 1

2. Shoshone 4-0 22 3

3. Lapwai 2-2 21 2

4. Genesee 3-1 17 4

5. Rimrock 4-0 14 5

Others receiving votes: Challis 7

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 41 1

2. Sho-Ban (3) 4-0 37 2

3. Nezperce 5-0 23 3

4. Rockland 4-0 14 4

T-5. Salmon River 1-1 6 T-5

T-5. Dietrich 4-1 6 -

Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1

This weekís voters:

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Mark Nelke, Coeur díAlene Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com