Week 2 Idaho State Girls Basketball Media Poll
The Week 2, Idaho State Girls Basketball Media Poll has been released and the results are as follows: Week 2 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Nov. 27, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 5-0 43 1
2. Eagle (2) 5-0 38 2
T-3. Meridian 3-0 20 5
T-3. Lake City 3-1 20 4
5. Boise 4-2 14 3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 4-0 41 1
2. Middleton (1) 4-0 32 2
3. Minico 6-0 21 4
4. Bonneville 4-0 20 3
5. Mountain Home 6-0 10 -
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (9) 4-0 45 1
2. Sugar-Salem 2-1 33 T-2
3. Snake River 3-0 25 T-2
4. Parma 3-1 14 4
5. Gooding 4-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9) 3-0 45 1
2. Ririe 3-1 29 2
3. Firth 4-0 26 3
4. Grangeville 4-0 13 -
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 3-0 35 1
2. Shoshone 4-0 22 3
3. Lapwai 2-2 21 2
4. Genesee 3-1 17 4
5. Rimrock 4-0 14 5
Others receiving votes: Challis 7
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 41 1
2. Sho-Ban (3) 4-0 37 2
3. Nezperce 5-0 23 3
4. Rockland 4-0 14 4
T-5. Salmon River 1-1 6 T-5
T-5. Dietrich 4-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1
This weekís voters:
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Mark Nelke, Coeur díAlene Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
