West Side uses turnovers to down Firth

The Firth Cougars are talented, but they are very young when it comes to varsity experience. There are but a handful of players on the squad of about 50 that have any varsity experience at all. That inexperience showed on Friday night, as you might expect that it would, when you play a team that is ranked third in the state in the 2A rankings.

The Cougars inexperience showed when they committed four first half turnovers, five in all for the game, and the Pirates scored following four of those turnovers on their way to a big 36-6 win over the home standing Cougars.

"We are young as far as varsity experience goes," Head Coach Keith Drake said. "There are a ton of kids on this team that were playing their first varsity game and when you throw in the number of turnovers we had, this is the result you will get. West Side is a good team that has a core of players that have played varsity football for three years before not."

