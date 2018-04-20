What ITD is really doing to I-15 south of Blackfoot

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has started work on Monday to repave four miles of the northbound lanes on the interstate, from the Sand Road overpass to the South Blackfoot interchange.

Traffic between these two points has been diverted on the southbound lanes and reduced to one lane of travel in each direction. Wide loads are being detoured onto Hwy. 91 between the Fort Hall and South Blackfoot exits.

The southbound lanes were repaved during the autumn of 2017. "People might be wondering why we didn't do all the repaving south of Blackfoot last year when we working on the northbound lanes," said ITD engineer Dan Harelson. "We postponed the start time of the northbound repaving last year because of the eclipse and the (Eastern Idaho State) Fair."

The ITD was concerned about the ties-up it might create if it had a repaving project in progress during the heavy traffic of the Fair and eclipse events.

"If we have known that the weather in November was going to be nice, we could have finished it then," Harelson remarked, "but you can't gamble on weather in November."

ITD has estimated the repaving project will take approximately six weeks. "We want to be done before Memorial Day." Harelson said.

Read the rest of the article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.