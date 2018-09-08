Wild Horse Adoption on Saturday at EISF

Sisters Amanda York, 13, and Bailey York, 18, and four other 4-H members have spent the last 90 days gentling Mustangs. The six horses will be auctioned at 3 p.m. at the West Events Arena on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

The horses and their trainers are part of the East Idaho 4-H/Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse Program. This is a 4-H trained Mustang adoption program. It is in its fifth year.

"I love (this program)," AnnE York, mother of Amanda and Bailey, said. "It's good for the girls. They spend their summer getting horses prepared for good homes."

Two of the Mustangs are from a Herd Management Area (HMA) and four from Wyoming—Divide Basin HMA, Salt Wells Creek HMA and Adobe Town HMA.

The auctioneer is from Prime Time Auctions.

After the horses are auctioned, $25 goes to the BLM; the rest of the money goes to the girls' 4-H Club.