Winner of Idaho's Distinguished Young Woman selected tonight

The 2019 class of Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Idaho will be named this evening, Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Colonial Theater, 450 A Street, in Idaho Falls. The program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

Thirty-six young ladies from around the state are competing in the areas of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

Four are from Bingham County. These young ladies are:

—Olivia Arave of Blackfoot.

—Taite Baldwin of Snake River

—Kawehi Beck of Aberdeen

—Grace Christensen of Firth/Shelley

DYW is a scholarship program. The winner will represent Idaho in June 2019 at the national competition that takes place in Mobile, Alabama.