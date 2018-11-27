Winter wildlife weekends at Pocatello zoo

Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting its fifth annual Wild Winter Weekend event from 1 to 5 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, December 1 and December 8. Zoo goers will be invited to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies and to meet the zoo's resident animals. On both Saturdays, Zoo staff will hold snow science classes from 2 to 3 p.m. where children can make snow volcanoes and crystal snowflakes. There will also be classes on learning about how to track animals in the winter months. Then at dusk, the staff will turn on the holiday zoo lights for patrons to enjoy.

