Work begins at Rose Exit

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin a year-long project starting Monday, September 17, to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. The project is expected to improve mobility and safety on Interstate 15.

Cannon Builders, Inc., of Blackfoot was awarded this $10.8 million contract. Work started Monday to widen I-15.

"ITD really wants to minimize the impact on the public," owner Curtis Cannon of Cannon Builders said. "The intent is to keep two lanes in each direction but during construction, people need to be alert and aware."

He added, "Work includes replacing the existing the Rose Road interchange. The cloverleaf exit is going to be changed to conventional exits on both the north and south side of I-15."

The new bridge is nearly twice as wide as the old. The existing bridge is 33-feet wide; the new bridge will be 60-feet wide.

