Wreaths Across America on Saturday

Wreaths across America will be recognized this Saturday, Dec. 15, with ceremonies in Blackfoot and Shelley.

In Blackfoot, a Wreaths across America ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Patriot Field, across from the Bingham County Courthouse.

In Shelley, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. as Boy Scouts and members of the David B. Bleak Past 93 of the American Legion in Shelley.

Memorial wreaths will also be placed at the entrance of the Goshen, Riverview, Firth, Taylor and Woodville cemeteries. Each wreath has seven small flags on it—the American flag, POW/MIA flag and a service flag for each branch of the U.S. military—Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines.

The public is invited to attend these ceremonies.

Each December on National Wreaths across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

