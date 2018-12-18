Wreaths honor veterans in Blackfoot

Wreaths Across America Day was declared on Saturday, Dec. 15, by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. Cadets from the Pocatello Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol Squadron were part of the wreath laying ceremony at Patriot Field.

Cadet Chief Eden West of the Pocatello Civil Air Patrol was in charge of the ceremony.

"Wreaths will be laid at 1,106 locations on this Wreaths Across America Day," she said. "We are gathered as one nation to honor, remember and teach."

Ten cadets as well as U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Retired Terry Leavitt, Amando Alvarez and Carroll took part in the ceremony.

