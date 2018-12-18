Wreaths honor veterans in Blackfoot

These wreaths were laid at Patriot Field on Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America Day. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll lays a wreath at Patriot Field to honor those servicemen and women still listed as POW/MIAs during the Wreaths Across America at Patriot Field in Blackfoot on Saturday. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major retired Terry Leavitt of Blackfoot laid wreaths at Patriot Field on Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America Day. Members of the Pocatello Squadron Civil Air Patrol color guard are (from left) Cadet Sgt. Jasbir Smith, Cadet Sgt. Austin Andrews, Cadet Sgt. Jayson Haddon and Cadet Col. Jett Hawk. Amando Alvarez of Blackfoot laid wreaths to honor the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at Patriot Field.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Wreaths Across America Day was declared on Saturday, Dec. 15, by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. Cadets from the Pocatello Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol Squadron were part of the wreath laying ceremony at Patriot Field.
Cadet Chief Eden West of the Pocatello Civil Air Patrol was in charge of the ceremony.
"Wreaths will be laid at 1,106 locations on this Wreaths Across America Day," she said. "We are gathered as one nation to honor, remember and teach."
Ten cadets as well as U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Retired Terry Leavitt, Amando Alvarez and Carroll took part in the ceremony.
