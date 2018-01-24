'Wylie and the Wild West' on stage at BPAC on Jan. 30

"Wylie and the Wild West" will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for a night of country music and yodeling.

"This is the first time we'll be in Blackfoot," Wylie Gustafson said. "We're excited. Our music appeals to Western folk. We sing about cowboys, the landscape of the West and throw in some yodeling to boot."

Gustafson is an American Original. For over the last 30 years, he and his band, "The Wild West," have performed their refreshing blend of cowboy, western swing, old school country and yodeling music worldwide. Despite his successful career in music and yodeling, when not touring, he gets up every day to tend the livestock on his Cross Three Quarter Horse ranch near Conrad, Montana.

If you are part of the millions of viewers who watched the 2014 Superbowl commercial, "God made a Farmer," by Dodge Trucks, you will see Wylie and his family doing what they do everyday—ranching. His deep rooted Western lifestyle remains the backbone of his art.

Tickets for the concert are $20, $15, and $10 and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or Music and Families in Blackfoot.