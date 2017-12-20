Year in Review: Story #10: Dog attacks in Blackfoot and Fort Hall

There were two high profile incidents in Bingham County involving people being attacked by dogs. The first happened in Fort Hall on March 26 when a toddler in Fort Hall was the victim.

Fort Hall Police Department Chief Pat Teton stated, "He suffered multiple dog bites all over his body and underwent surgery for five hours to repair his injuries. The dogs involved in this attack have been destroyed and their remains will be sent to a lab for testing for diseases."

The owner of the dogs was out of the area at the time.

The incident prompted the Fort Hall Business Council to take action to authorize the Tribal Fish & Game and Tribal Police Department to address the issue of stray dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation and notify the public to be sure their dogs were restrained for two weeks.

Fish and Game Director Bret Haskett indicated, "We are putting out live traps to capture all the dogs involved and have successfully caught several already, but we want to caution the local residents to confine their dogs who are not a part of the incident."

The victim, Gunner Quagigant had been attacked by 11 dogs, spent more than a week in a Salt Lake City hospital before returning home. He is expected to make a full recovery despite being bitten 35 times and having half his ear ripped off and suffering a near deadly bite to the neck. If not for his grandfather fighting off the dogs, the boy likely would have been killed his family reported.

A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for his medical expenses and surpassed the $1,500 goal, raising $1,925.

The owner of some of the dogs was reportedly charged with maintaining a public nuisance and if convicted faces a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $200 fine.

Quagigant was bitten again weeks later when he reached down to pet a Pug.

Randy’L Teton, the public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, said it is interesting that the child would attempt to even pet a dog after his recent near-death encounter with a dog pack.

“The owner warned him not to pet the dog, but he petted it anyways,” Teton said. “That shows that he’s not scared though.”

A similar incident took place in Blackfoot in September.

Three dogs attacked Selena Mlynek of Blackfoot, injuring her and killing her dog. She was injured after she stepped into her backyard to see what was going on.

Mlynek was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls with multiple bites to her face and body and has since been released from the hospital.

Mlynek's daughter, Arianna, said, "My mother is recovering. It's is a long process; we're taking it day by day."

After completing an investigation into the incident of dogs attacking a woman, the Blackfoot Police Department has charged the owner of the dogs.

Troy M. Smith, 47, of Blackfoot, has been charged with three counts of Dog at Large (city infraction), three counts of Harboring Vicious Animals (misdemeanor) and one count of Violation of Owner Restriction, possessing three or more dogs within the city limits (misdemeanor), according to the press release from the Blackfoot Police.

The police said, when the woman heard the onslaught, she attempted to save her pet and the dogs turned on her. The neighbor called police.

Witness Harmony Jones said, "I do not know what started this incident. I heard the dogs barking and squalling and then I heard a woman screaming and yelling: 'Stop, Stop' over and over again. Then she gave a painful scream and started yelling: 'Help, Help, Call the police."

The Jones and her husband, Nick, ran down the adjoining alley to get to Mlynek's home.

When the Jones' arrived outside Mlynek's fence that surrounded her backyard, there were four pit bull mixes in the yard.

"When we got there, three dogs were on top of the lady," she said. "The fourth dog ran away as soon as we got there. We started yelling at the dogs to come to us."

"When the dogs had come to the fence and were off the woman, my husband called 911," Jones said. "The police got there super fast; it was like 30 seconds."

Responding officers shot one of the dogs so they could reach the woman. The other two canines fled after the gunshot.

"The dog that got shot was standing between this woman's body and the fence so the police had no choice but to shoot him to get in there and help this woman," Jones said.

"I ran back to my home because my father, Dr. Kirt McKinlay, was in our front yard," she said. "He went into the yard to see how the lady was. She looked at my dad and said, 'You are my doctor.'"

The two remaining dogs were turned over to police by the owner. Police have not said what will happen to the dogs.

On Friday, Oct. 3, Jones was asked to try to identify the dogs at the Animal Shelter.

"I couldn't definitively pick out which dogs they were; they all look similar," Jones said.

The owner of the dogs, Troy Smith, is due back in court on Jan. 23, 2018.