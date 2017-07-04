Young girl collecting pop tabs for charity

For the past two and a half years 5-year old Cora John has been collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald house (RMCH) in Salt Lake City.

Cora was diagnosed with chronic bilateral hip dysplasia (both hips were dislocated) when she was just 3-years old. Since the diagnosis, she has been through five surgeries and had four body casts on the lower half of her body.

"For the surgeries we went to Shriner's Hospital in Salt Lake," said Cora's mom Jessica John. "We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for each surgery," she said.

During the time spent at the hospital for the first surgery, Cora learned that both places collected the pull tabs off of cans to recycle, and then use the money to help families.

"She started collecting them to help other families the way we were helped," John said. "She wanted to pay it forward."

In six months, Cora was able to collect enough tabs to fill the trunk of her grandmothers car. Cora now returns to the hospital once a year for a check up and hopes that by her next check up in June of 2018 she will have to take them in a U-Haul trailer.

The pop tabs are found on pop cans, but can also be found on Pringles cans, baby food, soup cans, as well as canned cat and dog food.

According to rmhdurhamwake.org/ways-to-give/pop-tabs/ it take about 1,430 pull tabs to equal one pound and one million to make 800 pounds. Although the whole aluminum can is valuable, the tab is cleaner and smaller, making it easier to collect in large quantities than whole cans. The tab of a standard soda can is made of high quality, high-grade aluminum. By itself, it doesn’t mean much, but when you pull them together, pop-tabs add up and become a valuable donation.

If anyone would like to donate to Cora's pop tabs they can call her mother Jessica John, at (208) 680-6674.

"We are always happy to take pop tabs from anyone who would like to donate," John said.

The RMCH gives families a place to stay when their children are sick and in the hospital away from home. The Ronald McDonald house makes it possible for families to stay together for a $20 per night donation.