Your Health Idaho enrollment opens Nov. 1

Open enrollment for Your Health Idaho begins on Thursday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 15, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2019. Your Health Idaho is for individuals and/or families who do not have health insurance through their employment.

Over 90,000 Idahoans are currently enrolled on the exchange.

"This is Idaho's state exchange for medical and dental insurance," Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said. "This is our sixth open enrollment period. The state exchange was established because the Governor and Legislature determined that they know Idaho best."

The Idaho Legislature voted in March 2013 to create its own, state-based marketplace, rather than use the federally facilitated marketplace.

When designed, the state had three goals: "We can do it better and cheaper and keep the feds out of Idaho," he said. "Your Health Idaho has accomplished these goals."

Your Health Idaho is the only place to receive a federal tax credit to help individuals and families reduce their monthly insurance premiums.

