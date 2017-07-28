Youth football camps ending

BLACKFOOT - A pair of youth football camps came to a close at Firth and Snake River High Schools and both were rousing successes if you listened to the cheers from the participants.

The youngsters, mostly from the fourth through the eighth grade were all looking to gain an edge on the youth football leagues starting up around the area in the next few weeks, by associating with high school players and coaching staffs at both Snake River and Firth.

At Snake River, the youngsters were indoctrinated into the 'Panther Football' way of life. That means preparation for practice and games, to fundamentals of the game and the proper way to throw, tackle, block, carry the ball, call plays and basically play the game.

