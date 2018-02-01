Youth Ranch store to close

The Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store, a mainstay of downtown Blackfoot for the last 16 years, will close its doors on Fri., Feb. 23. Until the store closes, all merchandise is 25 percent off.

"We are closing several of our thrift stores," said Jeff Myers, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the non-profit Idaho Youth Ranch. "Increasing transportation and labor costs are losing us money at these stores. They should make money for our charity from donations of merchandise, not lose it. Blackfoot is one of the stores that's losing money."

Despite the loss of the thrift store from downtown, the Executive Director of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ann Goodrich, was upbeat about the business community in town. "The Youth Ranch is moving to a new business model of regionally-based warehouses," Goodrich explained.

"They are still interested in selling in our area. And Blackfoot is not losing businesses overall. Just today, the local economic development coalition got some very good news. Unfortunately that's all I can say for now." Goodrich mentioned that announcements on new Blackfoot business growth should be coming soon.

Read the entire article in the Feb. 2018 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News