Zayle Davis sets sights on a National Title

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot's Zayle Davis is headed to the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. She leaves Blackfoot on Friday, July 14, ready to compete in two events at Nationals beginning on Sunday evening. Zayle isn't your ordinary cowgirl, although she did participate at the Idaho State Rodeo in Barrel Racing and Pole Bending, she was a qualifier and earned enough points to be the All-Around Cowgirl on the strength of her showings in two non-traditional events, Cow Cutting and Cowhorse reigning.

"I have always been around horses that were more ranch trained than rodeo trained," Davis said. "My main horse this year is amazing with his ability to cut and reign, and my horse for Barrels and Poles was just not quite ready for top efforts."

