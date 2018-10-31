Zombie Pandemic invades Bingham Academy

A Zombie Pandemic ran wild through Bingham Academy on Thursday. The all-school Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) project involved students in every class.

Bingham Academy principal Mark Fisk said, "We patterned our Zombie Pandemic from a suggestion on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook. It suggested people are more interested in in emergency preparedness if it is cast as a Zombie Pandemic. We used the Zombie Pandemic as our interdisciplinary STEM exercise."

The BCCLC Middle School students toured the high school to understand various aspects of this pandemic.

