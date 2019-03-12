Bingham County was well represented Monday night in Pocatello, as area All-Stars from District V took part in the final basketball game of the season.
Girls Game
The girls took to the court first, with Aysha Mack (Aberdeen), Rylee Appenay (Sho-Ban), Abbie Tew and Mia Harper (Snake River) all representing Bingham County.
Pitted together on the "North" team, the girls would all be on the court at the same time all night, helping push the North team to a 55-54 victory.
Leading the way in scoring for Bingham County was Mia Harper (13 points). Appenay also got in the scoring column ad well, hitting three three-pointers to score nine points on the night.
What are normally games more predicated towards "fun", things actually got pretty intense during the first game at Pocatello High. After trailing by as much as 15 points in the first half, the North team pushed itself back into the thick of things, most notable by the strong play of Harper, Reagan Yamauchi (16 points) and Chinma Njoku (10 points).
