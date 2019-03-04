BLACKFOOT – When it comes to video games, every company is trying to build a bigger, better mouse trap. The recent craze of battle royale games has taken every platform by storm, with ones like Fortnite being multi-platform, meaning that no matter the preference, gaming with friends with different consoles or on PC has never been easier.
The game that pioneered this genre was Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG). Since inception, multiple triple A titles have stepped up to the plate and crafted their own variations of this idea, and since have cultivated a gaming community larger than life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.