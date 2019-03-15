POCATELLO -- It's that time of year again to polish up those hot rods and hogs and make the trip to the Holt Arena. Friday starts the 13th annual Chrome in the Dome, and the show kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m. Then on Saturday, the doors open at 9 a.m. and will stay open till 7 p.m.
This event brings people from all over the area to show off their prize possessions, and allows the owners do demonstrate the craftsmanship that went into some of these projects.
This year, all of the car slots have been sold, but there are still spots for those who want to show off their motorcycles.
