The Blackfoot High School drama class started the night off with a wonderful performance. The audience appeared captivated the moment the young men and women took stage. Backstage before the show, the students were practicing, getting dressed in their costumes, and socializing with their cast mates.
Newsies performance starts out strong
- reporter@am-news.com
- Updated
Tags
Brooke Odermott
Get email notifications on Brooke Odermott daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Brooke Odermott posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Newsies performance starts out strong
- Lindsay earns All-Tournament Team honors
- Arrest in Armed Robbery at Country Corner
- Girls 5th District All-Stars Announced
- Nuart slated to be complete early summer
- Blackfoot City Council Passes Ranchettes
- Atkinson and Wada
- Distinguished young women improve skills through serving
Online Poll
What's the safest city in Bingham County?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Reckless driver south-bound highway 91
- Armed robbery at Country Corner
- City trees vandalized
- Rise Fitness impacts Snake River
- Arrest in Armed Robbery at Country Corner
- Blackfoot City Council Passes Ranchettes
- Semi injury crash south of Blackfoot - final update
- Semi crash south of Blackfoot
- Potholes causing 'deep' concern in Blackfoot
- Battle royale taking gaming by storm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.