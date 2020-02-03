Sat., Feb. 8 in Pocatello: Second Saturday Contra dance.
7:30 pm at the FCUCC, 309 N. Garfield. Sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach, who started this dance a couple of decades ago, will be teaching and calling the dances. The Bellows Fellows will provide the rollicking live music. No partner or experience needed! If you are new to contra dancing, please arrive by 7:30 for the introductory session. Wear something Valentiney, and bring a snack to share during the break, if you can.
Contra dancing is a splendid way to warm up during the winter, get some exercise, meet some fun people, and put a smile on your face! More info: austkris@isu.edu. Please join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra/
