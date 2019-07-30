RIGBY– This coming weekend the Snake River Renaissance Faire will be opening their doors for the public. The faire is veteran owned and the administrators will be donating their proceeds from the raffle to local veterans groups.
Melanie and LaRoy Hansen have pulled together over 20 vendors and booths to help the public be transported back to Renaissance times. Their motto "Somewhere between Myth and History" is appropriate for a renaissance faire because it creates the fantasy world of the medieval as well as pulling in mythical creatures and the mystical. "We have helped with other faires in the past and wanted to do something on our own. My husband is a veteran and we wanted to give a chance to other veterans to focus on a different type of atmosphere. This is the main reason why we wanted to do our own," Melanie said.
They have been working hard, getting a plethora of booths. They are going to have a blacksmith, a board game booth where one can play games of the time period, ancient weapons presentations, food, and literature. The Snake River Doodles will also be there hosting a petting zoo for those in attendance.
Friday and Saturday patrons also have the opportunity to take part in the Royal Feast! Anyone who purchases a ticket to the feast will be given a weekend pass. Seating is limited so get the tickets early! One can purchase tickets online or at the gate. There is no reduction in price if purchased online versus at the door. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, active duty or reserve military members, and veterans are admitted free of charge with proper identification (does not include the Royal Feast). Others in their parties are regular admission prices.
"We have done ComicCons and other renaissance fairs and love how the whole community comes together and gives a chance for people to dress up. We want people to learn more about this time period and I think our weapons display and demonstration is going to be great! Besides inspiring people we want to educate and promote learning and bolster imaginations," Melanie stated.
The Faire begins August 2 and continues until August 4. It is open from 11A.M. to 8 P.M. on the second and third. However on the fourth it will close at 6 P.M. This will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Rigby. Check out their website at srrenfaire.com. If one would like to contribute or volunteer, contact wellmet@srrenfaire.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.