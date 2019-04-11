On Thursday, April, 11, 2019, at 08:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police
investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash, northbound I15 at milepost
19.3, near Malad in Oneida County.
Bryan B. Carson, 71, of Jackson, WY was driving northbound in a 2001 Nissan
Pathfinder. The vehicle veered off the roadway on the left shoulder. Carson
overcorrected, veered off the right shoulder, and hit the guardrail. Carson
was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed
to his injuries on scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
