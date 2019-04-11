On Thursday, April, 11, 2019, at 08:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police

investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash, northbound I15 at milepost

19.3, near Malad in Oneida County.

Bryan B. Carson, 71, of Jackson, WY was driving northbound in a 2001 Nissan

Pathfinder.  The vehicle veered off the roadway on the left shoulder. Carson

overcorrected, veered off the right shoulder, and hit the guardrail. Carson

was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.  He succumbed

to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

