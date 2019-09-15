FIRTH – The Firth Varsity Volleyball team set the court on fire with another big win against South Fremont. Playing for the Cougars; #2 Kaydee Park, #3 Liberty Park, #4 Addison Trent, #5 Brooklynn Clayson, #7 Hailey Barker, #8 McKenna Hoggan, #10 Jordyn Adams, #11 Kiley Mecham, and #15 Hailey Gee.
The Cougars had the claws out winning in three sets; 25-21, 25-19, and 25-19. The girls from South Fremont were no push-overs ranked 17th in the state and until meeting the Cougars were undefeated for the season. Coach Park has the girls pushing the net hard and digging deep and stated in an earlier interview,"Sugar Salem and South Fremont are always fun.". Coming up next for the girls they have a home game against West Jefferson. The games start with junior varsity at 6 P.M. and then varsity comes out to play at 7 P.M. September 17. When asked who Coach Park though would be one of the toughest teams they anticipated playing West Jefferson was on the list. "In conference play it will probably be Ririe and West Jefferson. I have not seen the other two teams in our conference yet. I believe Sugar Salem will be one of the tougher teams on schedule. We will also participate in the Skyline tournament where we play some bigger 4A and 5A Schools," Coach Park said in an earlier interview.
Don't miss out on some great volleyball this will be the last chance to cheer the Cougars on at home for a few weeks, the next two being away games.
