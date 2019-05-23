Blackfoot, ID—TASTE THE FUN will be the call-to-action all-encompassing theme of the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The fun never ends when it comes to Eastern Idaho’s longest-running community event, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it!
On Tuesday, May 21st, EISF Manager Brandon Bird announced the 2019 theme and Grandstand entertainment at a special media-day event held in Idaho Falls. Keeping with the new tradition, the EISF will open on Friday, Aug. 30 with the parade still happening on Saturday at 10 am. This year’s annual 9-day event will be full of entertainment with everything from nightly grandstand events to daily free stage acts, carnival rides with Bulter Amusements, exhibitors and vendors, and most importantly, your favorite fair food! So many ways to TASTE THE FUN throughout the entire event.
TASTE THE FUN when the Grandstand dirt hits your mouth as your screaming your heart out for country superstar BRETT YOUNG on Friday, August 30th. He’s already delivered four consecutive No. 1 hits: “Mercy”, “Sleep Without You”, “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Like I Loved You”, and is following up this amazing streak with his major hit “Let’s Stay Here Tonight.” This country crooner is making a huge name for himself and we’re excited to be a part of it. Tickets start at $39.
If country music isn’t your jam, how about a night of rock? That’s right, THE OFFSPRING is taking the stage on Thursday, September 5th. The Offspring is one of rock's most exciting and enduring bands. They have performed across the globe and have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Among the band's best-known hits are the rock anthems "Self Esteem," "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)," "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid.” Tickets start at $39.
Our next entertainer likes to TASTE THE FUN but he really likes to taste the cake. Yep, GABRIEL IGELSIAS is returning to the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday, September 6th. You will laugh your pants off (not literally at this family-friendly event) as Fluffy comes back with more laughs than ever before! Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. He is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world, with over 350,000,000 Youtube views and 9-million fans on Facebook. Tickets starting at $39. There isn’t one night of Grandstand entertainment that you will want to miss when the Eastern Idaho State Fair opens the gates!
TASTE THE FUN – Take advantage of all the great deals the Fair has to offer! Save big on Carnival Wristbands and Adult & Senior Gate Admission Tickets when you purchase in advance. Pick up the Ultimate Happy Pass a $79 value for only $40**! This 49% off savings includes daily Fair Gate Admission and also admission to all four days of Pari-Mutuel Racing.
TASTE THE FUN – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to present Motor City Madness! This motorsports variety show features Figure 8 Madness, high flying Live A Little Freestyle Motocross Insanity, locals UTV Racing Championships, Monster Bus Rides, and Mr. Xtreme fire breathing stunt man! This show has something for everyone, including some special surprises for the kids! Bring the entire family out for an evening of entertainment unlike anything you've seen before in east Idaho! Prices start at $17** for an adult and $10** per child.
Featuring the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the entire western US, Live A Little Productions presents the Western Tractor Pull Nationals. The show will feature multiple competition classes, from the 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors, to ground pounding super modified 2 wheel drive pickups, and local competitors with gas and diesel pickups! Reviewed as the “Highest Energy, Highest Paced” tractor pull series in the entire US, this event will keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action and entertainment! Don’t miss this event on Sunday, September 1st - prices starting at $20** per adult, $10** per child. And, don’t miss the sure to sell-out September Slam Demolition Derby, presented by the Elks Lodge on Saturday, September 7th—prices starting at $20**. Demolition Derby Pit Passes are available online or at the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot for $25** beginning Aug 1.
The PRCA-sanctioned Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo returns to the EISF for the eighth consecutive year; presented by Idaho Project Filter. The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will be held over two nights, Monday September 2nd and Tuesday, September 3rd. Ticket prices starting at $17** per adult and $10** per child. Take advantage of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo Package and get both nights of the rodeo (fair admission included) beginning at only $25** per adult and $15** per child. Get your fill of bull riding on Saturday, August 31st at the Bull Riding Championships! Ticket prices starting at $17** per adult and $10** per child.
EISF VIP Members still get exclusive access to buy tickets online before the general public (May 21st and 22nd) ensuring the best seats in the house! There are lots of perks to being an EISF VIP and it’s completely FREE to join. To become a VIP, you can:
Text ‘VIPTIX’ to 22828
Sign up at www.funatthefair.com
All grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on May 23. Avoid lines by purchasing tickets online at www.funatthefair.com or www.facebook.com/funatthefair, where you can choose your seat and have your tickets mailed right to your door! Pick them up in person at Vickers Western Stores in Idaho Falls or Pocatello, or you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.
These Grandstand Events and more are made possible in part by the Eastern Idaho State Fair’s two Grand Champion Title Sponsors: Bingham Healthcare and your Teton Auto Group. For more Fair information, visit the website at www.funatthefair.com, or call (208) 785-2480.
**Additional Fees May Apply on Ticket Purchases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.