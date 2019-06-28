BLACKFOOT – There is a new invasive species in the lake at Jensen Grove. It's jet-boats racing around the lake. Celebrate Blackfoot annual jet-boat races are skipping across the lake Friday. With teams from as far away as Australia. Tons of vendors selling delicious food, the Turkey legs are highly recommended, and hand crafted goods. Every year residence head to the beach to watch the races. Not only can you watch the races but you can even get a ride in one on Saturday morning. Fun and entertainment for the whole family head on down to Jensen Grove for some jet boat fun if nothing else go for the Turkey legs.
