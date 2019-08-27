By Jesse Cosens
BINGHAM COUNTY – The races are looking for a few good drivers, lawn mower races that is. Thats right get the riding-mower supped up and head to the track. Jaxon Yates has been racing lawn mowers for the past 15 years. His first race was when Jaxon was nine-years-old and has been his passion ever since, "I love this, from going and picking out an old mower and taking it apart to get it in perfect running order, to racing around the track. It is an unbelievable rush." There is a little age restriction where as most Associations require racers to be at least nine-years-old. Other than that it is open to all with the need for speed. Jaxon recently moved from Coos Bay Oregon to Shelley, Idaho where lawn mower racing is just not very popular. "You would think with all the farming around there would be more people interested in mower racing. I went to the races in Twin Falls last month and then a couple races up by Cour 'de lane and at the Minidoka Fair in Rupert. It was fun but there were half what my usual races had", Jaxon said. Idaho Lawn Mower Racing Association (ILMRA) is the closest local group that are organizing races. The ILMRA is looking for more racers to participate in the races, "I am looking for people who building mowers or have some to build to get some people together to start racing rule can be found at the national lawn mower racing web site so please download them there.please post here if you are wanting to make this happen Montana has a race coming up and are looking for racers." The UNITED STATES LAWN MOWER RACING ASSOCIATION (USLMRA) is the national leader in lawn mower racing they have races from coast to coast. They have been around the lawn circuit for the past 27 years and the fore most predominant in the nation. Hosting races and establishing sponsorships for racers is a primary responsibility, but thats not all they do, the association also provides rules and regulations keeping the playing field even. In 1992 the formation of (USLMRA) was made official, “Racing Ray” Mrocks and of Lake Zurich, Illinois, was the first USLMRA Member and competed on his mower Sodzilla at the inaugural STA-BIL Nationals held near Chicago, Illinois. Since its inception there have been several modifications to the rules and regulations. Just like with any racing association the rules have been formulated to keep the racers safe and keep the mowers with in specifications so racers have an equal chance. It doesn't take much to get a racing mowers together. With the motor restrictions and limit on body modifications is comes down the driver. There are lots of rules and regulations governing the mowers them selves. Basically here is how it breaks down;
1) Engine must be originally manufactured for use in lawn mowing equipment and be completely stock with the exception of air filter, air cleaner or velocity stack. Must have stock air filter assembly and filter) Crankshaft must be in original orientation and clearance hole in the frame. Max RPM will not exceed 3650. Maximum Engine Size of 44 ci.
2) Exhaust design is open, but must terminate away from driver and competitors, in a rearward and/or downward direction and present no apparent safety hazard.
3) Starter must be onboard, either electric or pull-rope.
4) Driveline may be modified from the engine pulley to the rear wheels, but must utilize a shift able lawnmower transmission or transaxle. No Veri-drives, No centrifugal and or torque converter clutches.
5) Rear axle may use open differential, locked, “live” or solid axle. No single wheel drive.
6) Rear axle should use shaft locks, center bolts, or thru-bolts to secure the rear wheels.
7) All steering linkages must use ball-type or spherical threaded rod ends.
8) Front axle may be pinned, bolted or welded into stock position. No suspension, no shock absorbers. Axles must be a 1-piece beam design.
9) Front axle and steering may be reinforced, substituted or fabricated. In the case of racer-fabricated axles, these will be subject to the judgment of the Technical Inspector as to their apparent safety for racing. Aluminum may not be used as the material for the one-piece axle
10) Rear axles must be either lock collars or a nut and bolt through the axle, no longer will C-clips be allowed, Front spindles will use either lock collars or castle nuts with cotter pins, lock nuts will no longer be sufficient. Cotter pins, E-rings and C-rings alone, bent nails, hitch pins; over-center pins and quick-release pins are not sufficient for wheel retention and are not approved.
11) Wheels must be the same size on each axle, of any origin, made of metal. No dual or tandem wheels.
12) DECK: Mowers must mount steel factory decks: The deck must be at least as wide as either running boards or body edge whichever is wider. Decks may not extend any more than 2” beyond the tire sidewalls on each side. Deck halves may be mounted to running boards. Decks must be secure.
13) SAE-rated trailer or lawnmower tires must be used. Kart tires are not authorized for this class. 14) Footholds must be discrete, and no more than 2” high, made of flat or “L” stock (no rod stock), and made such that the foot cannot become entangled in a roll over.
15) All parts should be of lawn mower origin with the exception of those specifically mentioned above or otherwise allowed under Sec. VII.
16) Hoods and body parts such as fenders may be upgraded from year to year only if the parts are from the mother company and any subsidiary company of said mother company.
17) External ignition Systems are not allowed.
18) Mower must have original stock flywheel.
19) Fenders may be discreetly moved and altered as noted in section VII, (BB).
20) Must use axle mounted brakes, no lawnmower transaxle or transmission mounted brakes.
To see the full list of rules and regulations visit the USLMRA website at http://letsmow.com/rules-tech/official-rules/.
For the mower racers out there that want to get into the sport there are others that are looking to get some races together. Jaxon says, "There are lots of out of state races going on and you can tour the circuit but we need some local races. There is lots of land open let do this." Just imagine the roar of the engines as the racers line up to the left and right. waiting for the flag to drop looking over the competition. Knowing all it takes is steady lines and never stepping off the throttle. Hugging the corners as the field behind eats dust. While one cant really use one of these beasts to get the yard done "well" it took mowing to a whole other level that didn't please the wife.
