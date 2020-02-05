On February 5, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on the I15 Exit 71 off ramp. This is also known as the Pocatello Creek off ramp, in Pocatello, Idaho. Kelsie M. Cota, 20, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was exiting Interstate 15 at the southbound Pocatello Creek off ramp, in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Cota drove off the right shoulder of the off ramp and struck a light pole, knocking the light pole over. The light pole landed across all lanes of the off ramp. Kyle A. Cota, 21, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was a passenger in the vehicle. Kyle Cota was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Kelsie M. Cota was wearing a seatbelt. Kyle A. Cota was not wearing a seatbelt.
The off ramp was blocked for approximately one hour and six minutes.
