Special Weather Statement issued April 09 at 8:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello
...LINE OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS MOVING SOUTH TO POCATELLO, FORT HALL, AND BLACKFOOT THROUGH 1000 PM MDT... At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of moderate to heavy showers extending from 14 miles northwest of Shelley to 6 miles northwest of Pingree to 16 miles west of Springfield, moving southeast at 15 mph. Brief heavy rain and small hail are possible with these storms as they work south into Pocatello, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot through 10 PM MDT. Locations impacted include... Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.