The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in an early morning armed robbery at the Country Corner Store located at 1st St. and Ammon Rd. At approximately 3:55am this morning Deputies responded to Country Corner where the clerk reported two suspects had entered the store demanding money. One of the suspects had a handgun and both were wearing hoodies and clothing that covered most of their faces. After taking money the suspects fled on foot from the area.
Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Deputies via dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.