Photos from last week’s Pocatello Art Center High School Invitational Awards Ceremony. Great job to the winners and all the students who participated.
Latest News
- Art Center Invitational
- Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take a Stance on Coronavirus “Do your Part”
- N95 mask won’t save you from the Covid-19 coronavirus
- ISU Annual Health Fair March 5 in Pond Student Union Ballroom
- EIRMC established "controlled entry points" to limit risk of COVID-19
- Local students attend History Day competition
- Dr. Seuss Day – Cat in the Hat Station
- ISU Diversity Resource Center to host International Women’s Day Celebration
Online Poll
Are you preparing for Covid-19?
With all of the worries about the Coronavirus, have you began preparing?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Local students attend History Day competition
- Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take a Stance on Coronavirus “Do your Part”
- Missing from Shelley
- N95 mask won’t save you from the Covid-19 coronavirus
- Wall That Heals updates
- Dr. Seuss Day – Cat in the Hat Station
- Art Center Invitational
- Misinformation abounds in local case
- ISU Annual Health Fair March 5 in Pond Student Union Ballroom
- EIRMC established "controlled entry points" to limit risk of COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.