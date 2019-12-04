BLACKFOOT– The Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce celebrated members of the community at the Gala on November 21. They have numerous awards for businesses and individuals who are integral to the community. The Best Foot Forward award is coveted and is given to an individual who serves the community at local events and works with the Chamber. Troy Eppich was the winner for this award.
Eppich has been living in Blackfoot for over 15 years and has been working in the community. He started out doing mortgages with his personal business Hometown Mortgages. As the years progressed Eppich started working with Zions Bank and eventually became the Financial Manager in 2015. "I wasn't expecting to be here so long, but we definitely fell in love with the community."
Eppich is a vanguard member with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, as well as a member of the board of directors with Bingham Health Care. He travels around helping with ribbon cuttings and doing service in the community. "All the people I serve with are great and I enjoy how supportive this community is. The community feel is important and it has been a great place to raise a family," says Eppich.
As a supporter of the Chamber Eppich was planning on attending the Gala for the dinner and then leaving after dinner was done. One of his close friends, who is a part of the Chamber as well, kept hinting that he needed to stay through it all. "It was an honor to be nominated and I was definitely surprised to have won. When we went home that night my kids were happy that I won and thought it was cool," Eppich stated.
