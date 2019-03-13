Providing a helping hand benefits many people and groups around the world. For the Pioneer Title Co. in Pocatello, they step up and provide donations for charities and those in need. March 13, Carrol Mann and Brock Condie of Pioneer Title Co. are providing a check to the Bingham County Humane Society as their charity of choice for the month of February.
Bingham County Humane Society receives donation
Brooke Odermott
