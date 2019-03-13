Bingham County Humane Society
Marcia Williams receiving a donation from Carrol Mann of Pioneer Title Co.

Providing a helping hand benefits many people and groups around the world. For the Pioneer Title Co. in Pocatello, they step up and provide donations for charities and those in need. March 13, Carrol Mann and Brock Condie of Pioneer Title Co. are providing a check to the Bingham County Humane Society as their charity of choice for the month of February.

