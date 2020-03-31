BLACKFOOT– The Blackfoot Library has been a major boon to the community. It has held story times for preschoolers, taught others about electronics, given readers new avenues to explore, and overall they help people improve themselves. Through the crisis there are a lot of issues that have arisen and the Blackfoot Library is taking strides to ensure that the public is safe as well as reducing the contact with community.
Activities and gatherings have been canceled for the foreseeable future. The children's story time has been canceled, but they recently gave some great ideas for activities to keep the little readers interested. Josh Gad is reading daily his favorite children's books on Twitter: https://twitter.com/joshgad. Oliver Jeffers, who is a children's author and illustrator, is reading his stories on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliverjeffers/. 20 minute story time with moral values: https://www.instagram.com/outofthebestlittlebooks/. Storytime online is another resource that is fantastic for children: https://www.storylineonline.net. Brooklyn Public Library also has Facebook story time: https://www.facebook.com/BrooklynPublicLibraryFamily. Each of these options were posted on the Blackfoot Library Facebook page.
Another resource that has been recommended by the Blackfoot Library is the app Libby. It is available on all phones and tablet marketplaces. This is a free resource for e-books and audiobooks. It is a reading app to borrow digital books and audiobooks from the OverDrive collection. One can stream the book on the device or one can download it to read away from WIFI.
The library is closed to the public. They are going to be offering curbside checkout starting on Monday, March 23 between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Anyone who wants to utilize this checkout should call 208-785-8628 to make arrangements. One can still receive items on hold, request specific items, DVD's or even the Librarian choice bags. They are more than happy to help people get the material to help them in their time at home.
All books that are due will not have any overdue fines during the closure. The library is encouraging all patrons to keep their materials until the crisis is over and the library is back up and running. If patrons would like to get assistance from the librarians, they will be available from Monday through Friday from 11:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
