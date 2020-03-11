Nic Transtrum is back up and running after tragedy struck his livelihood. Transtrum owns Blackhawk BBQ Pit and has based all his recipes on his time traveling in the south. The truck he started his business with was one-of-a-kind which was specially made for his business. He based the name of his business off of his military career as a Blackhawk pilot.
On December 11, his business was struck with tragedy after hitting a patch of ice on the road. The truck was destroyed along with most of his BBQ gear. He had only been in business since July of 2019. Through donations and fundraisers, Transtrum was able to get two new trucks redesigned and went to go pick them up within the last month. He made a cross country trip to Georgia to get his new trucks. Both trucks were wrapped within the last few days and even with a little snafu of menus, the line across the parking lot is evident that Southeast Idaho missed Blackhawk BBQ Pit. Transtrum remained positive throughout the ordeal and today they had their Operation Phoenix Grand Reopening in Blackfoot, which kicks off their Southeast Idaho tour. Congratulations on rising from the ashes, Transtrum (and his team).
