BLACKFOOT– It isn't often one finds a cake shop that has blown all others out of the water. Paisley Cakes in Blackfoot is one of those cake and dessert shops that have a variety of treats for the distinguished palate. They can even make gluten free cakes, which are better than anything grocery stores have put out.
Lanae and Michael Workman have been making cakes at their current location for six years and made cakes from home for nine years before that. They opened their storefront in 2013 and have been quite successful. Many people drop by to try their soda bar, made from their signature syrups, while others try their cake pops.
They have been voted the Best Cake Shop in Idaho for 2018 and 2019. They are also in the running for the Sweetest Bakery in America. If one has tried their scrumptious desserts vote for them at sweetestbakeryinamerica.com, where people can vote once per day, or text SBA 1291 to 474747. A customer voted them into the contest and they are doing fairly well.
Lanae is mostly self-taught and started making cakes at 12 for her friends and family. Her first wedding cake was built when she was 15 and she has never stopped. She loves learning new things and growing every day.
"I love the freedom of owning my own business. I can make my own decisions and be my own boss. One of the best feelings in the world is seeing the smiles on (customer's) faces. Even when building the kids' cakes, putting a smile on their face. I get to provide that option of happiness for them," Lanae states. One cannot help but admire her positive attitude and creative zeal. For a small business owner there are some frustrations. "We are a small shop and can't do everything for everyone. We try our best to accommodate all orders. It is hard to say no when we are completely booked," states Lanae.
They have been trying cakes of the month for a while and have found people are very receptive to them. This month they have been doing the Peanut Butter Cup cake. People can purchase by the slice, with ice cream, or a full 6" round cake. The options are available walking in the door. They prefer to have people order cakes at least one week in advance to ensure availability. They provide consultations by appointment.
Lanae and Michael will be participating in the Sugar Art Cake show at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. They won Best in Show in 2018 and Grand Champion in both fondant and buttercream cakes. They have participated for eleven years and have previously won Grand Champion in the Buttercream wedding cake and decorated cupcake categories as well as third place in the Fondant Wedding Cake category. "Honestly, I love the competition but I think having the community participate is even better. Seeing kids continue the art of cake decorating. It helps them learn and grow and continue on their art," Lanae states. The deadline for entering into the Sugar Art Cake show is on Tuesday, August 27 from 4 to 8 P.M. To get a printout of entry forms go to www.funatthefair.com and select Exhibitors & Competitors, to find the department.
Lanae and Michael like to keep themselves busy and are making do with the limited space available in their storefront. When asked about taking part in cooking shows, like on Food Network, "We have been approached a couple of times, even by Netflix. But for now we are not going to. We won't count them out though. They would be fun, but quite stressful." Paisley Cakes is an impressive cake shop that provides delicious wares to the public.
