Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High near 90F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.