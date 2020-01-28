On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road near Idaho Falls. Karlynn Evens, 23, of Royse City, Texas, was westbound on Iona Road in a 2012 Ford Focus. Melonie Fisher, 41, of Shelley, was eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2019 Chevy Equinox. The Ford failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. The Chevy impacted the Ford on the driver's side. The Ford came to rest in the center turn lane and the Chevy came to rest in the westbound left lane. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Evens was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance. The lanes of travel were partially blocked for approximately one hour and twenty minutes. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
