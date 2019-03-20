Update: *****This Amber Alert has been cancelled. Brooke Helmandollar has been located.*****
Missing From: Nampa, ID
Nampa Police Department issues Amber Alert for endangered 10-year-old female.On March 20, 2019, the Nampa Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing and possibly endangered child, Alissa Helmandollar, a 10-year-old female Nampa resident.Alissa was last seen at a Nampa hotel with her mother, Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, yesterday afternoon. It is believed that they left the area either last night or this morning. They are possibly headed to the Portland, Oregon area. It is believed that Alissa may be in danger due to Brooke's recent threatening behavior towards Alissa.The vehicle that Brooke and Alissa are believed to be in is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra, Idaho license plate 1A909DF. Alissa is a white female, 4'10", 80 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing. Brooke is a white female, 5'4",125 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and unknown clothing.If anyone sees these persons or vehicle, please contact a local law enforcement agency with the location. If anyone has any tips related to this Amber Alert, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.
